Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $5.93. Canaan shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 94,244 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.01.

Get Canaan alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 362,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.