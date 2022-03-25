Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Price Target to GBX 130

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, lifted their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £267.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Photo-Me International has a 52-week low of GBX 53.66 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.70 ($1.05).
In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 29,111,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £20,377,830.20 ($26,827,053.98).
About Photo-Me International (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
