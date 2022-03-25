Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 182.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.66.
Shares of HARP opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
