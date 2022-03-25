Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 182.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of HARP opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

