Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
