Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $43.30 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

