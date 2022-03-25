Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,442. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

