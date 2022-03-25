Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 2% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 4,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 50,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36.
Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)
