Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 2% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 4,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 50,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Baie project that consists of 57 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 62,275 hectares located in south-central Newfoundland; the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 39,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland; and the Daniel's Harbour project consisting of 360 claims covering an area of 9000 hectares located in coastal Western Newfoundland.

