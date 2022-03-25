Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

