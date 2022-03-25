Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.90.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.79. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

