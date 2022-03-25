CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

