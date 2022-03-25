CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

