CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.
About CareRx (Get Rating)
