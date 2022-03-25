CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

