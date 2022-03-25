Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.