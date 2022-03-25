Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSV. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.56. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.