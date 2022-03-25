Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $222.21 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

