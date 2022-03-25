Cato (NYSE:CATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE CATO opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Cato has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $320.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cato by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cato by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cato by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

