Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 632,337 shares.The stock last traded at $113.85 and had previously closed at $113.70.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

