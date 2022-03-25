Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

