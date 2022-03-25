Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.66. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

