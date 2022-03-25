Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56.
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
