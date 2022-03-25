Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56.

Get Centuria Industrial REIT alerts:

Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.