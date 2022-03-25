CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

