CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $121.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $104.12. 16,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,637,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

