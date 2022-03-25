CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

