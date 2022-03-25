Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -397.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

