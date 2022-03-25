Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,409,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 13.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE opened at $475.99 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

