Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

Shares of CHWY opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

