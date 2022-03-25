Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

REFI stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

REFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

