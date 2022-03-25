China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.50

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 619895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

CSUAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

