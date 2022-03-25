Christine Flores Sells 31,913 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

