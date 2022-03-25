Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High at $216.85

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.85 and last traded at $216.68, with a volume of 33698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

