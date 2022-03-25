CIBC Cuts Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target to C$3.50

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Quarterhill (Get Rating)
Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quarterhill (QTRHF)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.