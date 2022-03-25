Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.63. Cigna posted earnings of $4.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CI opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $220.52. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
