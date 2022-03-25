CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CinCor Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CINC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24. CinCor Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

