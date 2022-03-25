Cintas Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $410.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.99. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

