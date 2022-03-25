Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53, RTT News reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.41. The stock had a trading volume of 744,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

