Citigroup Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $52.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,880,900. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.