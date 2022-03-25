Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 28,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.45 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

