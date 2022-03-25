Clarus Securities Begins Coverage on Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$111.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

