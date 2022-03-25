Clean Yield Group Acquires 115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $185.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

