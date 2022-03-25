Clean Yield Group Acquires 5,740 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 1,349,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.