Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

