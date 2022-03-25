Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Target were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.04. 2,237,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,852. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.