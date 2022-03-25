Clean Yield Group Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

DOC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 1,457,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.