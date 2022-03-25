Clean Yield Group Sells 2,116 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.40% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 15,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,841. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

