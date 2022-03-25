Clean Yield Group Sells 7,194 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 948,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Ameresco Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.