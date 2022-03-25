Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 52,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 982,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

