Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $66.95

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.95, but opened at $70.34. Clearfield shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The stock has a market cap of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

