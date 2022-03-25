Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 228,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,317,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 1,523,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

