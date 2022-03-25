CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $86,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

